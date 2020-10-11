Police find teen with autism, after missing in Seaside Heights

UPDATE, Sunday 11:30 a.m.: Police said the teen had been found, unharmed.



SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Law enforcement in Ocean County has asked for the public's help in finding a teenager who has autism, who left his borough home alone Sunday morning.

According to Seaside Heights Police, 13-year-old Tayden McLeod was last wearing black pants with a red stripe and a long sleeve Spiderman shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding the teen's location can call Detective Cris Rentas of the Seaside Heights Police Department at 732-793-1800 or Detective John Murphy of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027.

