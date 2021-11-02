Police search for Halloween paintball shooter in Glen Ridge

Glen Ridge police want to know who fired several shots from a paintball gun at a pedestrian walking on Washington Street late Halloween night.

Police said the victim reported that an older model vehicle, dark in color with a loud muffler pulled over to the side of the road on Washington Street near Hamilton Road.

Then the victim was struck with paintballs from the unidentified people in the car. Minor injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information about the paintball incident, please contact Detective Rivera at 973-748-5400 x119 or the police desk at 973-748-5400.