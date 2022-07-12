Police: Poconos PA van crash kills 3, including NJ woman and man
A potential drunk driving crash in the Poconos of Pennsylvania has left three people dead, including two New Jersey residents.
On Monday before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania State troopers responded to a wreck along Route 80 in Carbon County, involving a passenger van and a commercial vehicle in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 276 in Kidder Township.
Police said two of the van passengers, a 73-year-old Newark woman and a 36-year-old Passaic man, were killed, along with the driver of the second vehicle, a 34-year-old Pennsylvania man.
The van driver has been accused of being drunk.
Five people were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, a trooper confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
The crash remained under investigation and no other details, including the identities of those involved, were disclosed as of Tuesday.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.