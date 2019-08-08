Police officer shot in Irvington

IRVINGTON — A police officer was shot in the leg on Thursday morning and the suspect is dead.

The Essex County Prosecutor's office said the township police officer was shot on Myrtle Avenue and suffered non-fatal injuries.

Unnamed law enforcement sources Edittold NJ.com that the officer was shot around 11:35 a.m. by a gunman who fled the scene on foot but was arrested about 10 minutes later.

Unnamed police sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the gunman was found dead further down Myrtle Avenue after he struck the officer and more shots were fired. A 20-year-old man who wandered into the area where the suspect and another person were exchanging gunfire was shot in the neck, the source told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

A source close to the case told NBC 4 New York that a rifle was recovered at the scene.

The name of the officer, the suspect and the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by the prosecutor's office or the Attorney General's office.

It was not clear if the officer fired shots during the incident.

New Jersey Fast Traffic reported a segment of Myrtle Avenue was closed near University Place.

The Attorney General's office did not immediately return a message.

Scene of a police shooting in Irvington (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5