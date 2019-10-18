Police officer loses his daughter on a carnival ride
You’ve likely heard about the tragic death of 10-year-old Hailey McMullen. She was killed in an accident involving a carnival ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival Saturday night. Her parents, Christopher and Amanda, are understandably devastated. As a father, I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around such a loss.
Christopher is a Sergeant in the Salem Police Department and Amanda is a nurse. Both brave first responders dedicating their lives to help and protect others. Today, we honor both mom and dad for their sacrifice for the rest of us.
Please help if you are able as the Salem Police Association is raising money to help the distraught family pay for Hailey’s funeral expenses.
Salem Police officer Association (SPOA) c/o Hailey
PO Box 62
Salem, NJ 08079-0062
