Police: NJ teens face charges after unrelated, deadly incidents

Authorities have filed charges against two different young New Jersey teenagers, stemming from unrelated deadly attacks less than two weeks apart, according to prosecutors.

A 14-year-old male in Ocean County was charged with murder after a Saturday stabbing incident in Brick, Ocean County County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Brick Township Police responded to a 911 call from a home before 3 p.m. and found 38-year-old Mohammed Khater, a township resident, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Khater died of his injuries at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, Billhimer said.

The teen, whose name was not disclosed due to his age, also was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

Separately, a 14-year-old male in Camden County will face "upgraded charges" following the death of a 94-year-old man, who prosecutors said was attacked by the teen inside a Collingswood apartment building a week earlier.

Collingswood Police were called to an apartment complex on Newton Lake Drive on Jan. 7 around 7:30 p.m., for a report of an elderly man needing medical assistance.

Anthony Donofrio, of Collingswood, was hospitalized and died of his injuries on Thursday.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer said surveillance footage shows Donofrio walking in the lobby of the building, when the video appears to show one of a group of teens running toward him, punching him in the side of the head and shoving him to the ground.

The teen arrested in Collingswood was initially charged with one count of second-degree aggravated assault and one count of fourth-degree endangering another person.

A medical examiner determined cause of death to be blunt force trauma and ruled Donofrio's death a homicide.

Mayer said the teen would now face upgraded charges, without specifically noting what those charges would be.