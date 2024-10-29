SECAUCUS — A Bergen County man who has already served time for a home invasion attempted to run over a gas attendant and threatened him, before assaulting police officers at headquarters and throwing urine at cops at a hospital, according to Secaucus police.

Nelson Castellon, 27, of Ridgefield Park, has been arrested on several charges, including throwing bodily fluid at law enforcement.

The alleged series of offenses began Thursday afternoon at the Exxon gas station on Route 3 West, according to authorities. Castellon, in a U-Haul van, was stealing gas and attempted to run over the attendant, police say. Castellon also threatened the attendant, gesturing to his waistband as if he were in possession of a firearm.

Castellon left the gas station before police could arrive, but he and the van were found by officers in a nearby parking lot.

On the scene and at headquarters, Castellon was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

While receiving medical attention at the station, Castellon assaulted some of the officers, Chief Dennis Miller told New Jersey 101.5.

While at a hospital for treatment, he hurled urine at two officers who were guarding him, Miller said.

Castellon has been charged with robbery, drug offenses, aggravated assault on a police officer, and throwing bodily fluid at law enforcement. He was also charged with hindering apprehension because he allegedly provided false information to officers at the time of his arrest.

In 2016, Castellon was arrested at 19 years old for his role in a Garfield home invasion. According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, he was serving time for the violent offense until February of this year.

