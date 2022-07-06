Police: NJ landscaper fight ends with man stabbing another worker

WINSLOW — A fight between two landscape workers ended with one man stabbing the other, according to Winslow Township police.

Officers responded to the incident around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Elmtowne Development in the Elm section of the township.

Jose Perez, 42, of the Sicklerville area of town, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and destruction of evidence, police said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment, while Perez was taken to Camden County jail.

Police did not share how the fight began.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.