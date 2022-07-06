Police: NJ landscaper fight ends with man stabbing another worker
WINSLOW — A fight between two landscape workers ended with one man stabbing the other, according to Winslow Township police.
Officers responded to the incident around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Elmtowne Development in the Elm section of the township.
Jose Perez, 42, of the Sicklerville area of town, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and destruction of evidence, police said.
The man who was stabbed was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment, while Perez was taken to Camden County jail.
Police did not share how the fight began.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
