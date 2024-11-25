NJ man, 21, shot in head, woman wounded while driving on NYC expressway

🔶NJ man killed in NYC drive-by shooting

🔶Shots fired at car with NJ plates

🔶Woman wounded in same incident

A shooting during moving traffic in New York City left a New Jersey man dead and a woman wounded.

On Sunday around 5:45 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was hit with gunfire while traveling west on the Cross Bronx Parkway, ABC7 Eyewitness News first reported and the New York Police Department confirmed.

The 27-year-old driver was unharmed but the two passengers were shot.

Police lights Credit: TheaDesign loading...

Ivan DeJesus Bueno, 21, of Paterson, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead by first responders after the Corolla arrived at a local hospital.

The 21-year-old woman passenger was in stable condition with a shoulder wound, police said Monday.

Gothamist reported that Bueno and the woman were dating and had been at a party hours earlier on Saturday night.

The person who opened fire on the Corolla fled, police said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5