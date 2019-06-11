Man shoots wife before killing himself in Brick home, cops say

BRICK — Investigators say a 79-year-old man shot and killed his 80-year-old wife before taking his own life at their township home.

The Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said township police discovered the couple inside their home on Club House Road at Jib Lane in the Cherry Quay section on Tuesday morning. Police had been called to conduct a wellness check.

Billhimer said each spouse was shot a single time. They were pronounced dead at the home.

Billhimer said that there was no threat to the public. He did not say who had called police.

Property records show the home was owned by Richard and Alma Shaver but prosecutors did not release the identities of the deceased. Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey the couple was "well liked."

Their deaths are the second and third in Brick in the past three days. Jimmy Bangura, a sophomore at Brick Township High School, drowned this weekend while swimming in a lagoon on Toronto Drive.

