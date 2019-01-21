Police ID Garfield men found dead; one murdered, one hit by train

GARFIELD — A Garfield man was murdered by blunt force trauma and found hours after his roommate jumped into the path of an oncoming train.

A neighbor found the body of Manuel Buri, 25, on Saturday afternoon at his MacArthur Avenue basement apartment. Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said the neighbor's check-in was an attempt to locate a family member of Manuel Ortega-Pimentel, 55, who also lived in the apartment.

Ortega-Pimentel had run in front of a train in the area of Hobart Street, earlier that same day. He was declared dead at the scene.

Buri suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have said the deaths are connected, but haven't elaborated as to how.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

More on NJ 101.5: