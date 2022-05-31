Police ID 24-year-old NJ man found shot to death in Elizabeth
ELIZABETH — Police have identified a 24-year-old man found shot to death on a city street early Sunday.
Elizabeth police officers responding to reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. found Lamar Turner, of West Orange, along the 200 block of North Broad Street, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
A 21-year-old female had also been shot and was found a short distance away on Julian Place, Daniel said. She was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Both locations are not far from the Elizabeth train station.
Law enforcement at the city and county level are investigating the shootings.
Anyone with information can contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kenneth Luongo at 908-347-1935, or Elizabeth Police Department Detective James Szpond at 908-558-2041.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online. Anyone who shared a tip that leads to an indictment and conviction might be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via Union County Crime Stoppers.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
