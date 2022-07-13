ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city resident faces weapons and other charges after pointing a loaded handgun at someone in the street and fleeing from police, according to authorities.

The juvenile was one of three males pursued by police just before 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers were responding to a report of a group of males who confronted a passerby in the 2900 block of Milano Terrace. One male from the group, according to Atlantic City police, pulled a handgun from a backpack he was carrying and pointed it at the victim. The parties ultimately separated without further incident.

Officers observed three males matching the description of the suspects in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue. When the officers approached, the males fled on foot, according to police, but all were caught soon after.

After the 16-year-old suspect was apprehended, officers located the backpack he had been carrying a short distance away, police said. Inside the backpack was a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition, according to police.

Authorities have determined that the weapon was an untraceable "ghost gun."

The defendant was placed at the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility. He's been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon; possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; possession of a ghost gun; possession of hollow point bullets; aggravated assault; and resisting arrest.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a 13-year-old in Atlantic City was charged with weapons offenses after allegedly shooting two adult males in an apartment building and engaging in a standoff with officers.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.