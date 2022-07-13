ATLANTIC CITY – A 13-year-old got into a short standoff with police after being accused of shooting two men in an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Atlantic City police officers went to a three-story Atlantic Avenue building at 1 p.m. after being notified of a shooting.

Officers at the crime scene did not see any victims. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division, soon notified police that two men, ages 30 and 34, brought themselves in for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Investigators at the apartment on Atlantic Avenue determined the gunman entered the residence from a rear entrance. They found the 13-year-old inside.

The Atlantic City Emergency Response Team, which includes SWAT, a crisis negotiation team, mobile command post and the bomb squad, was called to the scene.

The teen surrendered with two adults after an hour of negotiations on a cell phone.

Police did not disclose the identities of the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.

The teen, whose name and gender was not released by police, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose plus one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. The teen was taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

The adults were not charged.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

