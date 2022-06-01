Police ask for help finding missing teen, last seen in Ocean City, NJ

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have asked for the public’s help, in finding a 17-year-old last seen on the Ocean City Boardwalk a week and a half ago.

Jenice Trombetta was reported missing by her father.

She has been described to police as a white female, 5 feet, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and black and red hair.

Anyone with possible information on her location has been asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau, by calling 609-926-4051 or emailing cid@ehtpd.com.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.