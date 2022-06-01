Police ask for help finding missing teen, last seen in Ocean City, NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have asked for the public’s help, in finding a 17-year-old last seen on the Ocean City Boardwalk a week and a half ago.
Jenice Trombetta was reported missing by her father.
She has been described to police as a white female, 5 feet, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and black and red hair.
Anyone with possible information on her location has been asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau, by calling 609-926-4051 or emailing cid@ehtpd.com.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
