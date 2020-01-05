Police arrest 18-year-old for stabbing death of NJ deli owner

An 18-year-old man is accused of stabbing a Camden County deli owner to death, after a confrontation over a stolen tip jar, according to a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the deli owner's family.

Dyheam Williams, 18, of Lindenwold, was charged Sunday morning with murder, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Mayer said 52-year-old Jerome Pastore, of West Berlin, died Friday after being stabbed multiple times outside the business that he owned. Around 5 p.m., police responded to the Shamrock Deli, on South Davis Avenue in Audubon, after receiving 911 calls about a man being stabbed there.

Officers found Pastore lying just across the street from the deli, on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard in Haddon Township. He was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital.

The prosecutor's office shared a home surveillance image Saturday of a man riding a bicycle being sought in connection with the homicide.

Williams was arrested at home and taken to Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

He also faces weapon possession charges.

A GoFundMe campaign setup to benefit Pastore's family had raised close to $15,000 Sunday morning.

In a written post, Jennifer Pastore thanked everyone who "graciously" donated, adding "I want to share that this page was created by a very kind young woman who does not even know our family but experienced my dad’s kind heart each time she visited his deli. I will choose to focus on that rather than the violence that took him from us too soon."

Jennifer Pastore also said the money would be used to help cover her father's funeral expenses, and said "Your generosity and kind words have made an otherwise horrific experience better."

