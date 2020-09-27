Police: armed home invasion near Rutgers campus in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police have asked for the public's help after an armed home invasion very early Saturday in which people "affiliated with Rutgers University" were robbed.

According to the Rutgers University Police Department, the incident was reported at about 3:46 a.m. at a residence on Guilden Street between Prosper and Bristol Streets, in which individuals entered through "an unsecured door."

The residents were not physically hurt during the incident, police said, during which the robbers each visibly carried a firearm while they took "items of value."

Police said a description of those involved was "limited" and did not say Sunday how many people were involved in the armed home invasion.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, can contact New Brunswick Police at 732-745-5200.

It's the third criminal incident reported in as many weekends within a several block radius near Rutgers University's College Avenue campus.

A week earlier, a separate man "affiliated with Rutgers University" was robbed at gunpoint a few blocks northwest, near the corner of Wyckoff and Richardson streets.

In that incident, Rutgers University Police said the man was held up at about 1:20 a.m. September 20, as three males showed a single handgun and took the man's valuables before running off in the direction of College Avenue.

Police did not disclose in either case whether those involved were students or employees of Rutgers University.

Both incidents also happened within a half mile of the scene of a deadly shooting early September 13th, in which two men were killed and seven people hurt, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo.

The September 13th shooting at 32 Delafield Street, which bystanders have said broke out during a house party, claimed the lives of 28-year-old Lionel Macauley and 23-year-old Anthony Robinson, Ciccone and Caputo later confirmed.

Police previously have said that those involved with the September 13 shooting did not appear to have any affiliation with Rutgers University or its students.

On Sunday, Rutgers University Police shared a short list of "reasonable safety precautions" to the department's Facebook page — including keeping doors locked when home, staying alert to surrounding circumstances, reporting suspicious activity immediately and walking in groups when traveling during late night hours.

Rutgers University Police do provide escorts to students, faculty and staff upon request, by contacting the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

