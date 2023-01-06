Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics New Jersey is set to go for 30th year

As more and more events come back stronger from the COVID-19 hiatus, a mainstay of mine is the 30th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights benefiting Special Olympics of New Jersey that will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

This is an outstanding event that truly brings great peace and enjoyment to the many law enforcement participants and other social groups that collectively take a dip into the 30-something-degree waters of the ocean all while raising big money and I mean big money for a great cause.

Last year just over $2 million was raised with all of it going to the programs of Special Olympics New Jersey and that $2 million-plus was raised despite not having the event the year before.

attachment-Polar Bear Plunge (2) loading...

This year marks the 30th year for this event and my 27th year hosting it. It keeps on getting bigger and bigger each year, truly amazing for this type of charitable event.

Special Olympics New Jersey relies on the big money raised to provide programs for thousands of mentally and physically challenged participants. Not having the Polar Bear Plunge in 2020 was a huge hit to their budget.

attachment-Polar Bear Plunge (3) loading...

One of the reasons I support this event and Special Olympics New Jersey is that over 85% of all the money collected goes directly to the programs of Special Olympics New Jersey. That is a very respectful percentage. I wish more charities would live by their example.

So the good news is that the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ. I’ll be broadcasting my show as we do every year from the boardwalk area by the Spicy Cantina. Registration is open and ready to go. Go to plungeseaside.org to register for this fun event.

Special Olympics New Jersey and join us February 25, 2023 for a great day for a great cause.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

13 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military