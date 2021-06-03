Point Pleasant Beach, NJ boardwalk closed by bomb threat

A bomb threat shut down the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk on Thursday afternoon, according to Mayor Paul Kanitra.

"We currently are assessing it. Boardwalk is shut down while we treat the situation seriously, but early indications are it may not be credible," Kanitra told New Jersey 101.5.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the threat was made to an office building on Broadway.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

