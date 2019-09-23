PNC Bank Art Center bringing back ‘Magic Of Lights’ for 2019

Tis the season. Well, almost.

It may feel like the holidays are far away, but they're right around the corner — and you will be elbows-deep in wrapping paper before you know it.

The mile-long lights display that is PNC Bank Arts Center's Magic Of Lights Show is coming back for a second year in a row. From its website:

"Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations."

What is so appealing about this holiday event? You can enjoy the entire thing from the comfort of your heated car. This year, the light show will run from Nov. 22 to Jan. 4 — Sundays through Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m.

On weekdays, a standard vehicle will cost $$25. On weekends, a standard vehicle will cost you $30. If you buy your pass online for a standard vehicle, it will cost you $25, no matter which day you plan on attending. You can also get a Dash Pass, which only costs a few bucks more and will allow your car to skip the line.

There are also deals if you are looking to attend in a limo, bus or party bus.

Keep in mind that this lights show will be closed on New Year's Eve.

FYI: Yes, you are allowed to bring your dog as long as he or she stays in the vehicle. Other frequently asked questions can be answered here.

