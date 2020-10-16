Plumber drains casino for $1.3 million

I don’t know James. Yet we all know James.

A man who asked that his last name not be published was at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City last weekend. James is a working man. A plumber and HVAV contractor. A solid trade that isn’t easy but you can make good money and you’ll always find work. The kind of trade more kids should consider.

So this hardworking Jersey guy was at Hard Rock and he decides to play some cards. A little Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em and a $5 progressive bet paid off. James hit. James hit the Royal Flush Mega Jackpot. James suddenly had $1.3 million dollars.

Wow!

“It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe,” he told NJ.com. James, who has a wife and kids because at this point James is like a mythic, quintessential Jersey guy so of course he has a wife and kids, has plans. He’s going to put a lot of it away for his children and use some of it to take his wife on a vacation.

What other Jersey things could you do with that money?

You could pay your average New Jersey property tax bill of $8,953 for 145 years.

You could cover the latest 9.3 cents gas tax increase 13,978,494 times.

You could buy a Saturday beach badge at Asbury Park for you and 185,713 of your closest friends.

Congrats to James, and good luck to all the Jameses of Jersey.

