‘Please let my daughter go’ — Paterson dad pleas for safe return

The father of a Paterson woman who has been missing for more than a week made a plea for her safe return.

The family of Nyrah Barner Curry, 20, said they haven't seen her since Feb. 11 or 12.

Her father, Kevin Barner, told New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday that her friends said she was attending a party in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, although her grandmother said Curry left the house on the 12 and got into a car, which they believe was an Uber.

Barner said her phone's signal was last tracked to Manhattan.

During an online news conference on Monday, her brother Elijahwan Curry said he texted with his sister on Feb. 14. Elijahwan Curry said he received more texts from his sister after that date but isn't sure that they were from her based on her responses.

Curry is 5 feet 2 inches and 100 pounds with black hair.

"Please let my daughter go," Barner said. "We don't know if something happened, we just want our baby home. Our people are going through a lot of stuff over this. A lot of people love her. We don't know who she's with, how she's being fed, we don't know nothing. She's not there and we want her home."

Police Director Jerry Speziale told TAP into Paterson that the department is working with the NYPD and that Curry has been added to a national data base for missing persons.

Anyone with information about Curry's whereabouts should call Paterson police at 973-321-1111 or NYPD at 212-694-7781.

