Have you ever turned around for a second and then noticed you couldn’t find your child? It’s happened to me. And If it’s ever happened to you, you know that it’s one of the worst situations a parent can ever be in.

The fear and the shock are beyond anything I could even describe. Whether it’s for 10 seconds or 10 minutes, it is the most excruciating experience a parent can ever have According to childfindofamerica.org, It’s estimated that 2300 children go missing every day in this country.

Obviously, anytime a child is missing it’s heartbreaking. But long branch is my home, and the photo of this kid pulled at my heartstrings. That’s why I feel compelled to give you information about a boy missing from Long branch.

The child is named John Wylie and he’s 12 years old. He was last seen at around 10 p.m. Monday, March 22 in the area of 186 Coleman Avenue in Long Branch. His race is listed as black on the police department’s missing child report and he has light skin and hazel eyes.

According to the police description, John was last seen wearing a black Champion jacket, black and red Puma sneakers, a black bandanna on his head and carrying an Adidas satchel. According to the report, John may have been riding a black scooter.

The Longbranch police have put a notification on their Facebook page with a lot more information. Please take a look at it. Social media has its ills, but one of the great things about it is it’s history of helping people find missing loved ones.

If you have any new information that can help bring John back home please call the long branch police at 732-222-1000.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.