Plastic surgeon: A lot of people just want to look good on Zoom

For the last few months, you've been able to get elective surgeries in New Jersey — after they were halted during the start of the novel coronaviru shutdown.

And Dr. Steve Fallek, board certified plastic surgeon in Englewood Cliffs and president of The New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons said he's seen an uptick in plastic surgeries in two key areas. He said many people want their faces refreshed because they don't like the way they look on Zoom calls and Facetime.

People say their eyes look tired and their necks look full, Fallek said. A bad camera angle or lighting can exaggerate those problems.

Then there are those patients have jobs and are doing OK financially, Fallek said. Vacations and dinners are a no-go for many, so plastic surgery is an option to do something special for themselves.

"That's really what's been driving the second portion of the plastic surgery wave," he added.

People who are working from home can recover at home and not have to worry about stress or moving about too much. That opens doors for more people to have surgery as well Fallek said.

He said he's heard anecdotally about hair transplants on the rise as well, because the camera on Zoom or Facetime calls is often looking down — exposing balding.

Fallek said the most common highly requested injectable procedures he's seen during the pandemic are botox to take care of forehead wrinkles and wrinkles around the eyes, and fillers for lines around the mouth.

"As far as procedures, I'm seeing a fair amount of liposuction and tummy tucks. Liposuction is really taking off right now because patients can just wear a garment, stay at home and recover there," Fallek said.

Breast augmentations and breast reductions seem to be increasing slowly too, he said.

Fallek also made it clear that these are not your rich, wealthy jetsetters getting these procedures done. These are common people like schoolteachers, nurses and caregivers, he said.

He said most patients for plastic surgeries are female.

Before getting any plastic surgery procedure done, Fallek said to do the research, know what to expect from the procedure, come prepared with any questions and go get a few opinions until you find the surgeon you like and trust. Also be sure that the surgeon you choose is board-certified in the appropriate specialty.

More from New Jersey 101.5: