Planning a wedding? Check out these non traditional NJ locations

First off I'd like to say congratulations to my fill-in producer Nick and his wife Sierra Damielo, who eloped on Tuesday. He's a helluva guy and as we toasted his nuptials when he returned on Wednesday with some great cake courtesy of New Jersey 101.5 Brand Manager Anne Gress, we started talking about non-conventional weddings.

Producer Nick celebrating his new marriage! Producer Nick celebrating his new marriage! loading...

When I married my wife Deneen in 2000, we did it on the beach in Atlantic City.

attachment-IMG_3827 loading...

More and more people seem to be moving away from traditional church weddings, so I asked my listeners and Facebook followers about some of their nontraditional weddings and this is what I got.

Sue in East Hanover

We didn't want a conventional wedding, we got married at Wild West City in Netcong

Karen from Keyport

I hired Comic Ryan Maher to marry me, my mother thought it was ridiculous. It was so funny, we got married at a bird farm.

Pretty Bird Farms Google Maps Pretty Bird Farms Google Maps loading...

Nick from Hillsborough

My close friend got married in the center of Ringling circus in Madison Square Garden before the show. Her husband was a clown.

Ringling Bros Finale AP loading...

Matt from Tom’s River

I got married at Jenkinson's Aquarium. I worked there as an employee. We had the ceremony in front of the penguins, the penguin I raised was the flower girl.

Jenkinson's Aquarium Google Maps Jenkinson's Aquarium Google Maps loading...

Teddy Maturo

Upstairs at Seagull’s Nest, Sandy Hook. Ceremony on the outside patio, then lobster buffet reception.

Hartshorne Drive, Seagull's Nest Location Prior to Closing, Google Maps Hartshorne Drive, Seagull's Nest Location Prior to Closing, Google Maps loading...

Cindy Zwicker

The Strand Theater in Lakewood. The ceremony was on the stage and champagne and cake after in The Gallery off the lobby! It was gorgeous with the stage lighting special effects! Like a Broadway production! Because of COVID, the reception was at another location outside. It was a magnificent wedding!

Strand Theater Google Maps Strand Theater Google Maps loading...

Marc Cohen

Rats in Hamilton, Grounds For Sculpture

Rat's Restaurant, Grounds For Sculpture Google Maps Rat's Restaurant, Grounds For Sculpture Google Maps loading...

Butch Budai

Peddle school chapel Hightstown

Ayer Memorial Chapel Google Maps Ayer Memorial Chapel Google Maps loading...

Pat McCloskey

Home plate Campbell’s Field

Campbell's Field Google Maps Campbell's Field Google Maps loading...

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

I was remarried for my 30th anniversary on the field at First Energy Park and had the Lakewood Blue Claws Mascot ( Buster ) as my Best man! My wife had no clue, I asked on the PA if she would spend the next 30 plus years with me!

First Energy Park Google Maps First Energy Park Google Maps loading...

Listen on Demand to hear Nick's story and many of our other listeners stories:

