Reddit Slams ‘Miserable’ Woman Who Doesn’t Want Husband to Walk His Sister Down the Aisle

A woman is being slammed online after admitting she doesn't want her husband to walk his sister down the aisle at the sister's upcoming wedding.

Venting on Reddit, the woman shared she finds it weird that her sister-in-law asked her husband to accompany her down the aisle, even though their father is still alive.

"My husband, Mike (37), is the eldest in his family. He's pretty close with his sister Beth, (28) and they spend almost all week together. Beth had issues with her father growing up. She went no contact with him after he took her first car and damaged it. She only remained in contact with Mike since everybody else judged her for going no contact," the woman wrote via Reddit.

Even though Beth and her estranged father have been working on their relationship, "she wants him to take no part in the wedding."

"She asked Mike if he could walk her down the aisle and he agreed. I have to say that I was taken aback and it felt a bit odd for me because, her dad is alive, they're on speaking terms again, he's gonna be there at the wedding so the logical thing to do is have him walk her down the aisle," she continued, arguing the role "isn't for her older brother but her father."

The woman even confronted her sister in law about her feelings, upsetting her in the process.

"Mike thinks I'm being unreasonable and possibly causing him to miss something so sentimental and that if anything, he feels honored to be asked to do this for her, and said that I should stop worrying about what others might say. Now we're having this conflict (3 of us) and can not seem to reach a solution," the woman concluded.

In the Reddit comments, users roasted the woman, telling her to mind her own business.

"Are you...jealous of your [sister-in-law]? What tf is wrong with you? You're the only person that takes issue with this, and yours is the opinion that was neither wanted nor sought. You need to back off, or just go be miserable somewhere else," one person wrote.

"This is so odd, she seems to think she has an equal say in a situation that has nothing to do with her. The only impasse here is that Mike and Beth are trying to figure out how to politely tell her to f--- off," another person commented.

"This is way out of your lane, it’s none of your business, and no one is remotely interested in your nonsense. Why do you honestly care who she wants to walk her down the aisle? Do you have a problem with his sister?" someone else asked.