A very Spadea wedding — Did Bill cry at his daughter’s wedding?

What an amazing experience to walk your daughter down the aisle. She and "Charlie the Butcher" are so happy, so excited, so ready for a great life together.

The experience of seeing the joy and sharing it with my better half Jodi and our friends and family made it the best time we've had together so far.

Different than when your kids are born, this was a celebration of a new lifelong union where our daughter will be able to have some of the same incredible experiences we've had on the journey.

I know that many people had bets, especially here at the station, as to whether I would have some tears at the event. If you bet yes, you win.

Of course, the real question is what part of the weekend struck the emotional chord that brought tears to my eyes? Eric Scott bet it would be the handoff after I walked Elizabeth down the aisle.

Producer Kristen bet it would be the father-daughter dance.

None of the above. It was the emotional and powerful words from Elizabeth's maid-of-honor, Charlotte. The girls have been friends since the second grade and it was emotional to walk through their journey and see it through the eyes of our daughter's close friend.

The bridesmaids all represented a part of our daughter's life and each meant something special to the happy couple and our family. Campbell, Megan, Beth, Liv, and Kate all hold a special place in our family.

Charlie's Best Man, Xavier also delivered an outstanding and emotional toast. All the groomsmen, Lawrence, Dre, and Matt participated in the event at every level and shined.

We're blessed to have so many great friends and family members who shared the event and so many more who sent well wishes before, during, and after the big day.

Thank you to everyone for the notes and posts.

