Planning a Super Bowl party? This is NJ’s fave snack and dessert

Alright sports nuts, we may not know which teams will be playing in it, but the big game is coming up. Do you know what you’ll be doing when it happens?

Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday Feb. 9, 2025

I know what I’ll be doing: enjoying delicious food.

I love me an appetizer!

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of football, you can still appreciate going to a Super Bowl party in order to get some top notch snacks.

Coffeeness researched Google analytics to create a state-by-state analysis of the favorite snacks for the Super Bowl.

The munchies that are most enjoyed by Garden Staters during sporting events?

The top snack in New Jersey is buffalo chicken dip

This deeply resonates with me. True story: the night that I’m writing this piece, I swear to you, my dinner was buffalo chicken dip.

Pure bliss.

Buffalo chicken dip dominates the national scene, emerging as the most-searched Super Bowl food in 29 states, highlighting Americans' enduring love for this creamy, spicy comfort food.

For those who like spice, it gives you the little kick that you desire, but it’s not too overwhelming for people who aren’t necessarily heat seekers.

As for the favorite dessert in the Garden State? Apparently we’re big fans of tiramisu.

You can take a look at the study by Coffeeness here.

Looking for some crazy inspiration for your party? Check out some of these insane foods that you can eat at football games if you were actually in the stadiums!

