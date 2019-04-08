Plan to bar unvaccinated children from public places overturned

A judge overturned Rockland County’s emergency declaration barring unvaccinated children from school, with input from a doctor from New Jersey.

The declaration was put in place by Rockland County Executive Ed Day on March 26 as a measles outbreak continued, one of three in the region, including Lakewood's ongoing outbreak. The order barred anyone 18 and under who is unvaccinated against measles from public places and public transit until the declaration expired in 30 days. Children with medical exemptions were not subject tothe ban.

The judge's ruling overturning the ban was made after several dozen parents challenged the order. The judge said such emergency orders cannot exceed five days. He also said 166 measles cases in a population of 330,000 people over six months doesn't constitute an "epidemic" meriting an emergency declaration.

The parents were assisted by Dr. Hennie Fitzpatrick, a pediatrician with the Dr. Hennie Wellness Center who told NorthJersey.com she believes measles is not a "dangerous virus" and there was "no particular risk" to the public.

As of Friday, there have been 167 cases from the Rockland County outbreak.

Also as of Friday, the number of local confirmed cases in the latest outbreak is 11, with seven in Ocean County. Four cases in Monmouth County resulted from an infected person from Lakewood exposing a household of people at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

In response to the judge's ruling, Day told Fox News he will meet with his administration to figure out new strategies to ensure the health of county residents.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

