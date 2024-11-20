🍕 A pizza restaurant chain in New Jersey has launched a new wine

Just in time for the holidays, a popular pizza chain is launching its own brand of wine.

For the first time, Pizza Hut is stepping into the wine business by launching a pizza wine.

It’s called Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut, and yes, it has hints of tomato flavor in it, according to a company statement.

What does the wine taste like?

Crafted by tomatoes and infused with natural basil, Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut is made in partnership with Kansas-based Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery, a family-owned vineyard.

The wine offers an aromatic blend of fresh herbs, and spices, with sun-ripened tomato notes and a subtle hint of toasted oak, reminiscent of a perfectly baked pizza crust, Pizza Hut said.

“While crafted from tomatoes, the wine delivers a tasting similar to a white wine when enjoyed chilled,” the company added.

Pizza Hut is also offering a limited-edition gift set, which includes a bottle of Pizza Hut’s new wine, two Pizza Hut-branded wine glasses, and a wine opener.

The Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut costs $25 per bottle, and a minimum purchase of two bottles is required. The limited-edition gift set is $60. Both are available now exclusively online.

What treat has also returned?

To make holiday gatherings even more festive, Pizza Hut is bringing back its beloved Triple Treat Box, starting at just $19.99.

This holiday-ready meal features two medium one-topping pizzas, breadsticks, or cheese sticks (for an upcharge), and a choice of dessert, all packaged in a festive, holiday-themed box.

As of 2023, there are 79 Pizza Hut locations in New Jersey.

