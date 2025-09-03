You know how certain friends have been in your life for such a long time and have helped you through your darkest hours that you look past your differences?

Maybe it’s their politics, or maybe some ugly prejudice. But you know deep down they're a good person so while not condoning their flaw, you look past it.

That’s how it is with my broadcast partner, Kylie Moore. There’s something I look past all the time. But when it’s displayed right under my nose, shamelessly, it’s a bit off-putting.

I’m talking about this…

Pizza, Fork, Knife Jeff Deminski loading...

Yes, she’s one of those.

One of New Jersey’s misguided souls who uses a knife on fork on pizza. Every true New Jerseyan knows this is a golden rule violation.

Oh, don’t accuse me of enabling her. I have tried. I’ve done the interventions. I’ve used the logical arguments.

They’ve been countered with stories of how she “only does it with messy toppings.”

Riiiiight.

Do you see any toppings on this slice? Hmmm, not a one. Yes, it was on her birthday last week that I treated her and the staff to some pizzas, and as you can see she wanted plain cheese. No toppings at all.

Yet lo and behold.

Pizza, Fork Jeff Deminski loading...

Even on this, we see the evidence she had to break out the plastic utensils, clearly in denial.

Pizza is a finger food. It is a handheld food and best held with the classic "Jersey fold," I might add. Am I suggesting her Jersey card be revoked? That’s not for me to say. But…yes.

Will I turn her in to the authorities for this clear and blatant pizza violation? No, she’s too good a friend and colleague. Besides, it was her birthday. It’s just that by this pic, you’d think it was her 5th birthday.