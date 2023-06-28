Pixar interactive mini golf popping up in Philadelphia this summer

Tis the season for some fun in the sun and mini golf is the perfect day activity for the whole family. Add a little Pixar magic to it and you’ll be able to preoccupy your kids for hours. Don’t have kids? You don’t need them! You can enjoy this Pixar pop-up mini golf opening in Philly for the rest of the summer and beyond.

Pixar Putt is an interactive pop-up mini-golf experience that tells the stories of your favorite iconic Pixar characters within 18 golf holes.

You will find characters from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Coco, The Incredibles, A Bug’s Life, and Wall-E.

Starting July 1, Pixar Putt will open at Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, 7 days a week.

If you can’t make it during the day, there are After Dark sessions for anyone 18+ on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays after 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available right now and range from $27-$32 per adult. They also have a price reduction offer for kids ages 12 and under and also a Family Pack that includes 2 adults and 2 kids.

I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to check out “The Claw” Hole and Miguel’s guitar from Coco.

This is a cool and fun activity to do for any Pixar fan, mini golf fan, or just someone that needs an outing to the city.

For more information, click HERE.

To see what’s in store, check out their promo video for their pop-up in Chicago.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.