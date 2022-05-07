Before & After: New mini-golf course open in Atlantic City, NJ

What once was a dirt lot off Euclid Avenue along north beach in Atlantic City has transformed into a new place to play miniature golf.



With its official grand opening just weeks away, North Beach Mini Golf is really coming together!

**UPDATE**

SURPRISE! North Beach Mini Golf is NOW OPEN! A couple named Debbie and Evan were the first to play the course Friday!

This weekend they're doing a test run/soft opening. You're invited to stop out, play a round, and pick up a FREE GAME card, according to their Instagram.

The 18-hole course in Atlantic City's Inlet Neighborhood brings some much needed family-friendly fun to the shore town. North Beach Mini Golf sits on the boardwalk, but goes UNDER it, too! The attraction also offers solid views of Absecon Lighthouse and the Absecon Inlet.

You'll also reportedly be able to rent bicycles there. So much work has gone into this transformation! Check out the before and after.

Mini golf is my JAM! It's the one 'sport' where I'm super competitive, lol, so I can't wait to check out this course.

North Beach Mini Golf opens Saturday, May 7th at 12 p.m. at 120 Euclid Ave, Atlantic City NJ. They're also currently hiring for multiple positions at $13.75/hour, according to their official Instagram.

Here's to your first hole in one!

