3 puppies ‘gravely ill’ after being abandoned in NJ woods

Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey.

The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.

All three were estimated to be about 16 weeks old and were suffering from parvo, a highly contagious intestinal virus that is often fatal when left untreated.

The shelter “immediately” reached out to Jersey Pits Rescue for help, as such treatment is expensive, according to a member of that group, which in turn partnered with the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge.

The two male puppies and one female — now named Falcon, Fox and Finch, respectively — were taken to Oradell Animal Hospital, where they remained on Thursday.

"What kind of person could abandon 3 helpless puppies out in frigid temperatures in the woods, much less puppies that were suffering from a deadly intestinal virus and sure to face an agonizing death if not found?," RBARI said in a Facebook post with photos of the dogs, adding they "all are gravely ill with parvovirus."

Both male puppies were showing the most distress from a low white blood cell count, and all three showed signs of dehydration.

RBARI had collected more than $700 in donations to help care for the young trio as of Thursday afternoon, while Jersey Pits Rescue had raised another $500 or so.

