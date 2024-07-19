If you really, really, really love pink, this $500K house in NJ might be for you
🏠 A cute, pink retro-looking house is up for sale in New Jersey
🏠 Check out these cool pictures
🏠 Have I mentioned that it's pink?
HAMILTON — Move over John Mellencamp and your “Pink Houses.” There is a new pink house in town and it can be yours if you want it.
A single-family raised ranch/rambler style home located at 835 Hughes Drive in Hamilton has been on the market since July 15, according to Realtor dot com.
The three-bedroom, 1.5 bath, three-level, 1,778 square foot home, built in 1977 on a 0.36 acre lot, is on the market for $500,000.
That equates to about $3,468 a month.
But there’s a catch. It’s pink. REALLY pink. Inside and out. Upstairs. Downstairs.
Every nook and cranny of every room.
Different shades of pink, but pretty much all of it—pink.
Remember when Julia Roberts said “Pink is my signature color,” in the movie, “Steel Magnolias”?
It appears the owner of this house felt the same way.
There’s also a good energy and good retro 60s and 70s vibe to this “flowery,” pastel-colored place in the University Heights section of Hamilton, too.
“Enter through a welcoming new screened-in front porch into this uniquely charming home that has new vinyl flooring throughout the main floor and new carpet in bedrooms,” Realtor.com writes.
Three new skylights offer extra natural light to the main floor.
There is plenty of room for entertaining in the living room and dining room.
The huge galley eat-in kitchen has a new cooktop, new faucet, and new sliding door that leads to a private outside patio.
There is also a double wall oven and a butcher block counter.
Just off the kitchen is the den which has been converted into a home cinema (theatre equipment is negotiable).
There is space for six huge theater-style chairs; a fun place to get together with the family or friends to take in a flick.
The full bathroom has custom tile and both bathrooms have new toilets and new faucets.
One bathroom is attached to a bedroom.
There are plenty of nooks and crannies all over the house to store and display knick knacks and books.
Plus, there's lots of wall space for posters and paintings.
What is pretty much every woman’s dream room inside a house?
A walk-in closet, right? This cute house boasts a very large walk-in closet for all of your (pink) clothes, shoes, handbags, and other trinkets.
Plus, there is a lot of space on top to store baskets and crates.
Once you descend the rainbow-colored staircase, you’ll enter the full basement.
Talk about storage space!
You’ll never run out of room to keep your sentiments, memorabilia, photo albums, and other blasts-from-the past.
There is also a washer and dryer in a cozy little laundry area.
How does a game room sound?
In the basement, there is, what looks like an old-school style game room.
It is complete with arcade games, an air hockey table, and so much more that replicates a day at the boardwalk.
There is a cute little patio area out back to enjoy a morning coffee, an afternoon cocktail, an early dinner, or just some reading time.
In addition to a two-car attached garage, the driveway fits four cars.
If you’re a family with children, the little pink house is within the Hamilton Township school district.
The house was first listed in August 2022 for $358,000. The price dropped by $30,000 in September 2022. The listing was removed on Dec. 2, 2022, then sold 18 days later for $340,000.
Now, only on the market for a few days, the pink house is on sale once again for half a million dollars.
So, if you’re like Molly Ringwald and think you look “Pretty in Pink,” then this is the house to check out.
Interested in a tour? Schedule a showing by contacting the realtor.
