NJ man facing 100+ years in prison after deadly plane crash

A New Jersey resident has been charged in connection to a 2022 fatal plane crash out in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

Philip Everton McPherson II, 36, of Haddon, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 40 counts of serving as an airman without a certificate and one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

If found guilty, McPherson could have to pay a $10.25 million fine, a $4,100 special assessment, and receive up to 128 years behind bars.

Back in September 2022, McPherson and pilot trainee K.K. took off from Allentown in the Piper-28-140 aircraft, prosecutors said. The light aircraft would never return to Queen City Airport; K.K. died with McPherson as its pilot-in-command.

Fox 29 Philadelphia identified the victim as Keith Kozel.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment alleges “gross negligence” since he failed a 2021 reexamination for being a pilot, among other reasons that can be found here.

