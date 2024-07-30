PickleRage, indoor pickleball, coming to South Jersey

From the “Things I Don’t Get And Feel I Belong On Another Planet” Department.

Pickleball.

It seems like it was only invented a few years ago. But it came about in 1965. Most of the country never heard of it. But it grew popular decades ago in the Pacific Northwest. Funny, I don’t remember any pickleball references dropped on “Frasier” and that was set in Seattle.

But it grew. It spread. It was mocked. And it didn’t care and responded by spreading even more.

Sure, it’s like a poor man’s version of tennis. But I guess we can’t all be Roger Federer. So there’s pickleball. And people take it quite seriously I hear.

Now there’s indoor pickleball and a chain that accommodates it. It’s called PickleRage. They call themselves America’s premier indoor pickleball club. There’s one in Florida, one in Maryland, one in Michigan with more on the way.

And there’s one opening in New Jersey. Good news for you pickleball diehards who just can’t stand the thought of a passing rain shower destroying a heated pickleball death match. Never again!

PickleRage is opening its first location in South Jersey this fall at East Gate Square in Moorestown. The business is opening in the space left vacant by Michael’s craft store.

If you take your pickleballing seriously, (and hey, who doesn’t?) this place is for you. It will have nine regulation-size courts with non-skid surfaces and overhead lighting. Apparently playing here will be something your knees and hips will thank you for as they feature joint-friendly Cushion X courts. You can even video record and live-stream your match.

There’s a $20 initiation fee then $60 per month for a club membership. No hard opening date has yet been announced. I wish them great success. Hey, any business name ending in -Rage ought to do well in Jersey.

