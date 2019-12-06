Pick which of these hysterically ugly Christmas trees is ugliest

You remember the sad little tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas? It became the very symbol of bad trees at the holiday season. But only because no one had seen these monstrosities.

Pbh2.com has a photo gallery of the funniest, weirdest, nastiest and most misshapen Christmas Trees ever photographed. Just click here to scroll through the gallery. I don’t know how they collected these gems, but some of these trees look downright demonic.

My father once said something about Christmas trees that was very endearing just not true. He said no matter how you decorate a tree, once it’s done it always looks like that’s exactly how it was meant to look.

Sorry Dad, wish you were here to see these hysterically awful photos.

