Pi Day brings new ‘&pizza’ location to NJ

Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant. Because its first three numbers are 3, 1, 4, naturally 3/14 had to be dedicated to the so-called holiday.

And because pi sounds the same as pie, there’s a trendy pizza place making big waves in New Jersey that is latching on. &pizza is using Pi Day to celebrate their own pizza pie by scheduling the opening of a new Cherry Hill location for March 14. You know. Pi Day.

Except their pizza pie isn’t really pie. Pies are round. Theirs is oval. Think of a single-serve Stouffer’s French bread pizza shape.

It’s been wildly popular here since the D.C.-based chain launched one in Jersey City. From there they went to Paramus and Union. Another is going to open soon in East Rutherford.

Is a place like Cherry Hill ready for this hipster pizza? Find out yourself. They’ll be at 801 Haddonfield Road.

They will be giving away a free pizza every 3 minutes and 14 seconds. That’s nationwide for Pi Day by the way, not just the Cherry Hill location. For a shot at winning enter your phone number here or text #PIDAY to 200-03.

I don’t know. I still can’t get past the oval. And the use of &. And the all-lowercase lettering following the ampersand. And all the bright white tiling of the Jersey City location that to me looks more like a White Castle than a real Jersey pizza joint.

Is it fair of me? Not a bit. I never ate there. It’s just my old-school feelings about chain pizza and what real pizza means. But I’ll be the first to admit there’s a 3.14159265359% chance I’m wrong.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

