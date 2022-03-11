Pi Day brings new ‘&pizza’ location to NJ
Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant. Because its first three numbers are 3, 1, 4, naturally 3/14 had to be dedicated to the so-called holiday.
And because pi sounds the same as pie, there’s a trendy pizza place making big waves in New Jersey that is latching on. &pizza is using Pi Day to celebrate their own pizza pie by scheduling the opening of a new Cherry Hill location for March 14. You know. Pi Day.
Except their pizza pie isn’t really pie. Pies are round. Theirs is oval. Think of a single-serve Stouffer’s French bread pizza shape.
It’s been wildly popular here since the D.C.-based chain launched one in Jersey City. From there they went to Paramus and Union. Another is going to open soon in East Rutherford.
Is a place like Cherry Hill ready for this hipster pizza? Find out yourself. They’ll be at 801 Haddonfield Road.
They will be giving away a free pizza every 3 minutes and 14 seconds. That’s nationwide for Pi Day by the way, not just the Cherry Hill location. For a shot at winning enter your phone number here or text #PIDAY to 200-03.
I don’t know. I still can’t get past the oval. And the use of &. And the all-lowercase lettering following the ampersand. And all the bright white tiling of the Jersey City location that to me looks more like a White Castle than a real Jersey pizza joint.
Is it fair of me? Not a bit. I never ate there. It’s just my old-school feelings about chain pizza and what real pizza means. But I’ll be the first to admit there’s a 3.14159265359% chance I’m wrong.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: