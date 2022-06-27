Phony Phil at it again in his quest for power beyond NJ (Opinion)

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said he has a message for women in other states who want an abortion. He welcomed any woman from another state that bans abortion that New Jersey will “respect their right to choose." His real message to women and pro-abortion zealots is “I’m running for higher office and seek your support." The governor is just trying to raise his national profile and takes advantage of any opportunity to do so.

This is just another one of those opportunities. He doesn’t care about women’s rights. He cares about his political future. Does he care about women’s rights when he won’t allow women to protect themselves by being able to carry a firearm, which is their constitutional right? Did he care about women last year when his restrictive policies crushed many of their businesses or kept their kids out of school for unreasonable periods of time?

Women in New Jersey wanting an abortion will have the same ability to do so as they did prior to this Supreme Court decision. New Jersey has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country, yes even the world. Nothing about that has changed. You can even get an abortion at ANY stage of the pregnancy. He’s just looking to score political points. He realizes his party faces catastrophic losses in the midterm elections come November.

Murphy is no Supreme Court scholar. Even the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg thought that the way Roe v. Wade decision was flawed.

Phony Phil is looking for any and all excuses to gain support for his party and his political future. As a Catholic, you would think Murphy would care about “those blessed souls“ that are unborn considering his Catholic faith prohibits the taking of unborn life. He talked a lot about “blessed souls" when he went on his tyrannical power grab during the pandemic. But I guess these “blessed souls" don’t fit into his political agenda.

His thirst for power and control go far deeper than his faith in any religion or cause. Leftism is the new religion of people like Murphy. Whether it’s mass shootings that happened in another state or a federal Supreme Court decision that does not affect anyone in New Jersey, Murphy will continue to grandstand to further his political ambition. You have to understand that to make sense of his latest theatrics and press conferences.

On the surface, Phony Phil seems trustworthy and true, but he is an ambitious power-hungry wolf in sheep's clothing. If it makes you feel good that your governor is on your side on this highly emotional issue, that's nice. But remember it's not about the issue. It's about his political future. He’s about as trustworthy is a timeshare salesman at the end of summer. Don’t buy it. It's not what it seems.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

