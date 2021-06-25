PHILADELPHIA — At least three males had something to do with the shooting deaths of two New Jersey residents.

To get some answers, police in Philadelphia have released surveillance video related to the incident and announced that there's a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

On June 15, police discovered a parked car on the 2700 block of West Huntingdon Street with a male and female victim deceased inside, both shot in the head. They were later identified as 35-year-old Stephanie Coccaro, of Vineland, and William Dean, 38, of Richland.

Video from the scene suggests the people responsible drove with both deceased individuals in the vehicle and left it where it was discovered, around 9:30 p.m. the night before, before running off.

The video counts three male offenders exiting the vehicle. One of the offenders returns to the area of the victim's car at one point to interact with a second vehicle that stopped briefly — investigators are hoping to speak to the occupants of the second vehicle as possible witnesses.

A GoFundMe campaign in Coccaro's name, which had raised more than $7,000 by June 25, says she had a son and that she "dedicated her life to housing, nurturing and saving those animals and people that were abused and or abandoned."

Tips for police can be sent using this electronic form. Individuals can also call or text 215.686.8477.

If someone does know one of the suspects, Philadelphia police warn, "do not approach, call 911 immediately."

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.