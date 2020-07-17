Philadelphia walks back ban on Eagles fans at games

Maybe the Linc will be rowdy, after all. Two days after saying crowds at Eagles and Phillies games would violate Pennsylvania’s ban on large gatherings, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney offered new “guidance” on the issue.

Having a crowd of over 50 people would violate the city’s emergency rules put in place because of COVID-19, which would obviously prohibit having fans in the stands for sporting events. But now the city is clarifying that ban, with mayoral spokeswoman Deanna Gamble telling the Philadelphia Inquirer the ban is subject to revision, “It’s a fluid situation, and that policy is under constant review.”

Earlier this week, Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley had said that any such gatherings of fans at games would be illegal under the current executive order, saying “I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there.” The city of Philadelphia’s Managing Director, Brian Abernathy said, “The Eagles are still going to be allowed to play, although without crowds. The Phillies will continue to be allowed to play, although without crowds.” But now, there is at least some hope that the policy could be changed in time to allow at least some semblance of Philadelphia’s raucous crowds to watch their Birds play.

Obviously, with the Phillies’ season starting this month there is not as much time for the rules to be relaxed, but the Eagles don’t fly until September, so at least there’s hope. Ideally, safety protocols will be worked out that will allow screaming fans to attend games, because sports without crowds, while preferable to no sports at all, would still be disappointing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.