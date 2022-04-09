Philadelphia Phillies games will serve pizza from Ocean City, NJ

South Jersey Philadelphia Phillies fans will have some local flavor this season at Citizens Bank Park for Philadelphia Phillies game, as Manco & Manco of Ocean City is coming to Ashburn Alley.

Per a Phillies press release:

An Ocean City tradition is coming to Ashburn Alley, it’s Manco & Manco…the First and Last Name in Pizza! Serving everyone’s favorite thin crust pizza, the same way they have been since 1956. Plain, pepperoni and a series special will be available fresh out of the oven.

The popular boardwalk pizza shop, which also has a Somers Point location, joins the food lineup at Citizens Bank Park this year, and will be situated out in Ashburn Alley in place of the old Season’s Pizza spot.

Its one of a few new food items this season, per the press release, that will be available during the 2022 season at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies and Aramark have added even more new menu items to the ballpark’s award-winning food lineup:

PJ Whelihan’s Wicked Chicken Nachos: Features crisp tortilla chips loaded with shredded cheddar jack, American cheese sauce, scallions, thin-sliced chicken and your choice of PJ's famous sauces. Available at PJ Whelihan’s stand in Ashburn Alley. · Pass & Stow Sausage Sandwich: House-made sausage, pepper-shooter mayo and arugula. Available at Pass & Stow, Third Base Plaza. · Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger #DareToPair: A special blend boardwalk burger topped with peanut butter, Jalapeno jelly, American Cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Available at Boardwalk Eats, Section 142. · Burnt Ends Cheesesteak: House-smoked brisket ends served on an Amoroso roll topped with smoked Gouda cheese sauce and caramelized onions. Available at Bull’s BBQ, Left Field Plaza. · Impossible® Cheesesteak: Impossible® meat topped with smoked gouda cheese sauce, tomato jam and crispy onions on an Amoroso roll. Available at the Garden Grill location, behind Section 125. · Street Nachos: Crisp tortilla chips topped with pickled red onions, jalapenos, cheese sauce, corn salsa and your choice of adobo chicken or Impossible® meat. Available behind Section 139.

So this season if you're heading to a Phillies game, you can feel more at home!