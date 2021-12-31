Philadelphia, PA Mummers Parade 2022 officially postponed a day

The iconic New Year's Day tradition in Philadelphia, the Mummers Parade, has been postponed from Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The parade's postponement is due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday. The forecast for Sunday, by the way, looks a little better, but still not perfectly dry at this point.

So parade officials are apparently hoping that the tradition will continue down Broad Street on Sunday morning. Indoor performances at Convention Center will still happen on Saturday, we're hearing.

The 2021 parade was canceled last January because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Street closures will be in effect, by the way, throughout the city this weekend as a result of the parade. Click here to view a complete list of closures from NBC 10.

Keep in mind that the Eagles are also playing their game on Sunday afternoon, and while they'll be away in Washington, D.C. for the game, it's likely that many will be gathering to watch the game in local bars and more.

It's unclear when officials will evaluate the forecast for Sunday's weather to make a decision.

We assume if it's postponed again, that it would be rescheduled for next weekend (Jan. 8).

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow has said that New Year's Day for the area would be "Soaking wet. Period, full stop," while Sunday's forecast would be tricky.

"The chance of rain will continue, although it looks more like showers than persistent, steady rain," Zarrow said, heading into New Year's Eve.

