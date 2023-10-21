Snow, rain expected to kick off 2024 in NJ: See latest prediction

More predictions coming from the weather desk of the Farmers' Almanac. A few weeks ago, the winter outlook for the 2024 season was released, with promising results for winter fanatics.

As the winter season gets closer, their forecasts from the Farmers' Almanac are getting more specific. And one of the latest involves the upcoming holiday season.

More accurately, the tail end of the holiday season. The Farmers' Almanac released their outlook for what they're expecting on New Year's Day.

Before we dive into it, it's important to note that the Farmers' Almanac is more or less a general outlook of what to expect as opposed to a definitive forecast. And yes, that includes the outlook for specific days.

Canva Canva loading...

Speaking of specifics, check out what Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow thinks about the outlooks released by the Farmers' Almanac. Are the forecasts accurate? Or, are they just a guess and nothing more?

These predictions have been around for a long time, and people love to see what might be in store for the upcoming season. And this couldn't be any truer when it relates to what we should expect during the colder months.

With that said, what they're saying about New Year's Day, January 1, 2024, is actually quite interesting. Here's a look at what the Farmers' Almanac thinks will happen on the first day of 2024, including their thoughts on the mid-Atlantic region, which includes New Jersey.

Farmer's Almanac says snow, rain expected to kick off 2024 in NJ The latest Farmers' Almanac forecast for New Year's Day 2024 is in, and it doesn't look good for New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Winter in NJ Canva loading...

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

RomoloTavani RomoloTavani loading...

Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow , using data from the New Brunswick weather station. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.