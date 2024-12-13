So, you want to see a pro football game, take the kids, park the car, and maybe grab a dog and soda and a beer for you. You better get a loan!

GamingToday.com did a study on all the teams and the average price of a ticket to see an NFL game.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles who came flying in as the fifth most expensive average ticket price which will cost you $367.50 per ticket to see the Eagles. Now the Eagles are having a good season, but this average ticket price was calculated before the 2024 season began. That means a family of four will have to shell out, on average, a total of $1470!

Throw in parking for an Eagles game according to the Lincoln Financial Field website: parking averages $75.00, a bottle of water is $6.50 and beer on average $14.50 and a hot dog is $6.50.

So, let us say that a family of four goes to an Eagles game

Here is the cost break down, on average:

4 tickets: $1,470

Parking: $ 75

4 beers: $ 58

7 bottles of water: $ 45.50

5 hot dogs: $ 32.50

The total for a family of four averages $1,681 to go to one game.

That is a substantial number for any budget. It is much cheaper to just order food, go to the liquor store invite your friends and family and watch the game for less than $200.

Where are the New York Jets and Giants? The teams do not rank in the top ten for most expensive ticket price. The Cowboys were number one, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Do what I do, I invest in RedZone or NFL Ticket on my TV, and I sit in my favorite chair watching the games I want, without dishing out the $1600 per game.

