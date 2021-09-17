Philadelphia Eagles go cashless for most parking at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles fans can forget about using cash in most of the parking lots for the Wells Fargo Center for the team's home opener on Sunday.

The cashless policy begins Saturday for Temple's football game against the Boston College Eagles and will be in effect for all events at Lincoln Financial Field and the adjacent Wells Fargo Center.

Fans can use credit and debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay to purchase their parking ahead of time at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com. However, cash will still be accepted in parking lots K, M, N outside Lincoln Financial Field and the Phillies lots (P-X) near Citizens Bank Park.

All concessions and the Eagles Pro Shop are cashless this season with cash conversion machines available around the stadium.

In accordance with mandates by Philadelphia, masks will be required at indoor spaces at the Linc regardless of vaccination status.

