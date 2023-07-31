🏈 Philadelphia Eagles Kelly Green merch go on sale today

🏈 Jerseys, hats and more will be sold at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations

🏈 The Lincoln Financial Field Pro Shop is hosting a release day party

PHILADELPHIA — The wait is over.

The long-awaited Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles jersey goes on sale this morning, July 31 at 9 a.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase Kelly Green merchandise at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations including Market Place at Garden State Park in Cherry Hill and the Rockvale in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The Lincoln Financial Field Pro Shop in Philly will treat the release day like a gameday, according to the Philadelphia Eagles. All hands-on-deck staffing will be on hand to accommodate the large crowds expected to show up. The Eagles cheerleaders, drumline, and Swoop the mascot will be on hand, providing fan entertainment on Pepsi Plaza.

The new line of Kelly Green merch will be treated as an alternate color and uniform while emphasizing the team’s primary color. The apparel includes jerseys, shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and more.

“The Kelly Green jersey has long been clamored for by Eagles fans. A promise made by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie last March left fans on the edge of their seats. The color, jersey, and style that symbolized the grit and grind of the early 90s Eagles are finally hitting the shelves,” according to a statement on the Philadelphia Eagles website.

While Kelly Green has been a familiar site at Eagles games with the names of players from the late 80s and early 90s on the back, now fans will be able to have the names of current Philadelphia Eagles players on these jerseys.

