PettyBreakers, a Tom Petty tribute band is coming to New Jersey

Have you been Runnin’ Down a Dream of seeing the songs of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers live?

Don’t have a Breakdown because he’s no longer with us.

All those American Girls and boys who are fans will have the chance to see his music performed soon in New Jersey.

Okay, I’ll stop it with the song title puns, but You Don’t Know How it Feels to have fun with this announcement.

That's the last one, I promise.

PettyBreakers - Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is coming to the Strand Theater in Lakewood, New Jersey as part of their 125 city tour.

The tribute band will perform on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 pm.

"It has been a little over a year since we’ve seen our NJ friends," said the frontman Ozzie Mancinelli, in a press release. "We are very excited to perform at the historic Strand for the first time. We’re looking forward to seeing many familiar faces and make some new friends as well!”

Mancinelli plays the role of “Tom Petty” in the tribute band.

The tribute act not only tours with The Heartbreakers' music, but they were also chosen to perform on AXS TV’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” to honor the late legend.

Many of the fan favorites are promised to be performed. Among the songs on the setlist are American Girl, Breakdown, Free Fallin’, Mary Jane’s Last Dance, Runnin’ Down a Dream, and Refugee.

The world lost Petty in 2017 to an accidental drug overdose, his legacy lives on with performances like those of the PettyBreakers.

Tickets for the show are available here.

