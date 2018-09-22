Perv burglar in lady underwear haunting NJ town, cops say

BERKELEY — A man wearing women's underwear peered into the windows of several homes in a senior community and committed a "lewd act" in the early hours before dawn Thursday, according to police.

Township police released photos of the man they said was in his 20s or 30s. He was dressed in white undergarments with a cap.

The man is also a suspect in an attempted burglary the same night on Jamaica Boulevard near St. Catherine Boulevard.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 732-341-1132 X611.

